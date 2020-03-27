Linx (LINX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Linx to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX remained flat at $$4.19 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

