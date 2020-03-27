LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LIQT opened at $4.05 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LiqTech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

