LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) PT Raised to $6.00

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiqTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 145,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,753. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in LiqTech International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,229 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth $546,000.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.