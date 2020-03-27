LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.70 million and $25,417.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004812 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 500.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,355,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,964,656 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

