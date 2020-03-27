Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Lithia Motors worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

LAD traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 355,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.