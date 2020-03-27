Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 27th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 860,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,800. The company has a market cap of $421.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

