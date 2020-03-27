Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Livent worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 22,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $789.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.