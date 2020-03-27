Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.59 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.