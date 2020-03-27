LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Short Interest Update

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 27th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TLI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

