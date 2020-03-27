Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to $86.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $$43.58 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

