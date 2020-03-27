LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $195,927.60 and $55,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

