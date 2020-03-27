Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.70 on Friday, hitting $344.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.36 and its 200-day moving average is $390.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

