Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $349.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

