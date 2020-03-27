Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.79% of Lockheed Martin worth $868,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $346.00. 567,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

