LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of LogMeIn worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after buying an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $42,400,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,188.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 340,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -283.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

