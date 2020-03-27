Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,602,567 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.89% of Lowe’s Companies worth $817,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 908,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. 1,584,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,726. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

