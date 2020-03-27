LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 27th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get LRAD alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Coburn purchased 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,503. The company has a market cap of $105.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.64. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.