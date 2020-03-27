Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 27th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $763,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $11.96 on Friday, reaching $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

