Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.97.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

