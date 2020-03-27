Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Cfra

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

