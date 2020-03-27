Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.97.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.71. The company had a trading volume of 166,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average of $216.93. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

