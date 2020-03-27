Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $225.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.84. 3,568,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

