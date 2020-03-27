Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the quarter. Kraton makes up 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.45% of Kraton worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kraton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kraton by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of KRA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.66. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

