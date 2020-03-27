Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the period. Covetrus makes up approximately 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.23% of Covetrus worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $882.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $33.70.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.