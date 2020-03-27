LUNA (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Bitrue, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.02580448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00193499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official website is terra.money. LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, Coinone, GDAC and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

