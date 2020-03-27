Lynrock Lake LP Buys 57,290 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,666 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the period. FireEye accounts for about 0.2% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 0.08% of FireEye worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of FireEye by 33.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 1,069,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.99.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

