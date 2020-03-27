Lynrock Lake LP Buys 5,826,976 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 2,818.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826,976 shares during the quarter. Mobileiron comprises approximately 1.7% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 5.55% of Mobileiron worth $29,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA increased its position in Mobileiron by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 286,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,442. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

