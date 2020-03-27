Lynrock Lake LP Decreases Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Lynrock Lake LP lessened its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287,337 shares during the period. TiVo makes up about 0.6% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 0.91% of TiVo worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TiVo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TiVo by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TiVo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIVO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 509,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIVO. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

