Lynrock Lake LP Purchases 101,217 Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Calix comprises 0.6% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 2.43% of Calix worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 8,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Calix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

