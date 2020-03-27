Lynrock Lake LP Purchases 285,000 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up about 0.4% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 1.28% of A10 Networks worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,838. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. A10 Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

