Lynrock Lake LP Purchases 775,170 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 252.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,170 shares during the quarter. Teradata makes up approximately 1.7% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 0.96% of Teradata worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 416,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

