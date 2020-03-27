Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) Insider Robert Ryan Buys 20,000 Shares

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) insider Robert Ryan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Shares of MLD stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.62 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.96. Maca Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.53 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Maca’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Maca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Maca

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

