Macquarie Lowers Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) to Neutral

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 7,134,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

