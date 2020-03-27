Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by Cleveland Research to Underperform

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. 514,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,698,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

