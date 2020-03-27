Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Given New $307.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its target price reduced by Imperial Capital from $363.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

MSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

Shares of MSG stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.58. 314,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,667. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.75. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

