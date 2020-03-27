Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Capitalization of $823,341.74

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Maecenas has a market cap of $823,341.74 and approximately $209.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

