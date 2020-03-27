Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lowe FS purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

