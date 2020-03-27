Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Lowe FS bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Loge Solutions bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. ING Groep lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 74,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 23,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 923.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management now owns 20,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

