Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 27th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $374.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

