Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 57.3% in March

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 27th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MHLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,866. Maiden has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.97 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Raymond Michael Neff purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 650,720 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.