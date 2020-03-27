Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Main Street Capital worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,531.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

