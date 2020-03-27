Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a coverage optimism score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

