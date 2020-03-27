Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 66.5% in March

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 27th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,299. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLVF. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

