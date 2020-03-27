Man Group plc Acquires 202,139 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,139 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.37% of LPL Financial worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,694,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.