Man Group plc Acquires 56,214 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Tempur Sealy International worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $48.09 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

