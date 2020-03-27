Man Group plc Acquires 70,858 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.88% of Atlantica Yield worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

