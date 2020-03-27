Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,212 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.72% of Cimpress worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

