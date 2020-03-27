Man Group plc Buys 100,986 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $27,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from to in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

