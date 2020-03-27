Man Group plc Buys 2,400 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $192.43 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average of $249.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.