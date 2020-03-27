Man Group plc Buys 340,714 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Genpact worth $23,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

